6-hour police police standoff in Owensboro ends - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

6-hour police police standoff in Owensboro ends

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Katie Kapusta, Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
(WFIE) (WFIE)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

A nearly six-hour standoff in Owensboro could be over. 

Police took two men into custody. Officers went to the 2200 block of West Surrey Drive around 11 a.m. to serve an absconding warrant to a man named Roger Hodgson, but they said he barricaded himself inside the home.

Hodgson came out of the house around 3:30 p.m.

Police had the road blocked off.

Our crews on the scene said police threw two flashbang grenades into the home.

Later, we're told they sent a robot into the house. The second person surrendered shortly after. 

That second suspect's name has not yet been released.

There's no word on what led to the standoff. We'll keep you updated.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on TwitterClick here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly