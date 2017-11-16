Owensboro man accused of child sexual exploitation offenses

An Owensboro man is accused of child sexual exploitation offenses.

Wednesday night, Kentucky State Police arrested 24-year-old John W. Frazier Jr.

KSP says Frazier was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. State police say they began the investigation after discovering Frazier communicating with juveniles online.

Frazier is currently charged with one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor/ peace officer regarding sex offense.

He is currently in the Daviess County Detention Center without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

