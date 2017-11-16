Gabe's Tower owner offers to sell it to Owensboro

The owner of Gabe's Tower has two proposals: Work with the city to rehab the building, or sell it to the city of Owensboro.

Bob Zimmerman sent a letter to the city attorney.

A reply letter was sent saying they city's engineering and planning teams would look at any rehab submissions.

As for the second option, the Board of Commissioners would have to approve the purchase of the property.

The response letter asked Zimmerman to submit the price he has in mind so they can review it.

Zimmerman bought the property last spring.

The former hotel has stayed empty for years, and attempts to have it rehabilitated have failed so far.

Not much work has been done on the building since 2015. Its interior was gutted by an environmental demolition company but they sued the owner for unpaid bills.

