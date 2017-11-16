Police: Evansville water employees had drugs in city truck

Two Evansville water department employees are accused of having drugs on them while on the job.

According to an affidavit, back in February, police received several complaints about city water employees using and selling drugs, particularly pills.

After a several-month-long investigation, police identified 29-year-old Shawn Williams and 35-year-old Kyle Dillman as persons of interest in the case. Police then began conducting surveillance.

Detectives followed the city water department truck Williams and Dillman were in around town Wednesday. Police say the pair made a few stops around town.

The detectives eventually ended up doing a traffic stop after the vehicle crossed the center line in the area of Diamond and Weinbach.

Police say Dillman was driving at the time and he gave them permission to search the vehicle.

We're told the officers found several prescription pills in a plastic container.

Williams was asked about the pills and denied they were his.

Police say Dillman also at first denied any knowledge of the pills, but later admitted that one of the pills was his. He told police that Williams had bought marijuana and pills in the area of Pollack Ave.

Dillman said Williams then asked if he could put the pills he bought in his container.

Police say Williams told them he was taking and had been prescribed Oxycodone, but his doctor would no longer prescribe him the medication, according to police. He told the officers he had an Opioid problem but was getting over it.

Dillman and Williams are both charged with two counts of possession of a schedule two narcotic drug.

The investigation is ongoing.

