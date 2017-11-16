UE student ends up homeless until Newburgh family helps out

About 6 months ago, Newburgh couple Rachel and Joseph Klink and Ebenezer Yankay didn't know each other.

"I don't think he knew what to expect and I don't we knew what to exactly expect," said Rachel and Joseph Klink.

Ebenezer Yankay, who goes by Eb, was studying at the University of Evansville.

Rachel and Joseph Klink lived at their Newburgh home with their kids.

One summer day, everything changed.

"They just called us up and said hey we heard about this person who is in this situation and needs help," said Joe Klink. "Would you guys be interested? So one thing led to another and they got us in contact with Aurora which eventually got us in contact with Eb."

Eb is a junior at U of E. He hopes to one day become a surgeon. He came from Ghana 6 years ago on a lottery visa. Eventually, he landed a nearly full-ride at U of E, but this summer, something happened.

"It's not cheap to live here during the break. So, me not having a stable job, that give me an income, there was no work to afford so I had to pass on that and I had to find a cheaper option. there was really no cheaper option than my car," said Eb.

So for 3 weeks during the summer break, Eb slept in his car and was homeless at 26, while still trying to have hope that his dream of a career in medicine will come true.

"It's hard. it makes it kind of difficult when you don't have a place to stay, to eat, and you have to go to school," said Eb.

Eb said those 3 weeks involved him getting in his car, pulling back his seat, and closing his eyes. That's how he slept.

"My second day of sleeping in the car, I actually thought the car was getting stolen," said Eb.

Unsure who to tell., Eb kept quiet. Until one day, it came up in conversation at church. The next thing he knows, he's at Aurora, an organization that helps the homeless. That's where he first met Rachel Klink and her children.

"Before we got out of the car and went to Aurora to meet Eb for the first time, basically I had to turn around and kids, we're doing something we've never done before and you remember that God tells us to love our neighbor as much as we love ourself? Eb needs our help and we're going to go in and choose to love him," said Rachel.

So they gave him a place to stay in their spare bedroom, and Eb quickly became part of the family. He cooked them Ghanan food, they went to the Warrick County Fair and did things families do together.

And how ironic, Eb sees his dream right in front of him because Joe is a surgeon, the job Eb hopes he'll have one day.

"He kind of rekindled that part of me that told me it was possible," said Eb.

"He wants to go home to Ghana and be a surgeon and service his people, "said Rachel. "So then it was like ok this was meant to be."

And seeing Joe in his scrubs was also a reminder to Eb why he's here. That, and the picture in his wallet of his mom.

"My life is to help and until I get that white coat, that gives me the authority to go to the people I need to change their lives," said Eb. "I'm not giving up. I can't and I won't. "

And Rachel and Joe plan to cheer him on the whole time.

"We want to be there for college graduation, we want to be there when he graduated from medical school and just kind of be there all along the way," said Rachel and Joe. "We've made a friend for a life and I think we're better for it having to taken the risk to love him. It's changed us. "

It's changed both of them.

