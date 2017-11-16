Woman hit by train in Mt. Vernon dies

The woman who was hit by a train in Mt. Vernon has died.

Posey County Dispatch says Evansville Western Railway reported a woman had been hit by a train around 1:15 Thursday morning near the south crossing on Lower New Harmony Road.

According to police, the woman, identified as 43-year-old Pamela Renae Stephens, was taken to Deaconess Hospital where she died.

Police say Stephens had alcohol in her system and, at this time, they do not believe there was any foul play.

The investigation is ongoing.

