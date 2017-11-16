Suspect arrested after 3 chases in one day

A man was arrested after authorities say he led them on three different chases in one day.

It started just after midnight Thursday morning, near Hitch Peters and Bergdolt, when a Vanderburgh Co. deputy was tried to pull over a vehicle, but the driver took off on Highway 41.

The deputies eventually stopped chasing the driver because of how bad the fog was at the time.

About two hours later, another deputy spotted that same car. They chased him on Interstate 64 to the Indiana-Illinois state line. Deputies tell us the driver's speed reached at least 85 miles per hour.

The sheriff's office ended the chase for the second time when he drove into Illinois.

We're told they were able to identify the suspect as Kyle O’Neal and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Later Thursday morning, Carmi police tried to stop O’Neal near the Carmi Walmart, but he took off again. Police chased him through town and O’Neal ended up on Route 1 North and numerous county roads.

Police were eventually able to use stop sticks to end the chase just south of Interstate 64 near Grayville.

