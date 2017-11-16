Watch Now on Sunrise: Woman hit by Train Again, Foggy Start, Overnight Chase

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Shaelie, Lauren, Hillary and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

TRAIN HITS WOMAN AGAIN: A woman was hit by a train in Mt. Vernon. Posey County Dispatch says Evansville Western Railway reported a woman had been hit by a train around 1:15 this morning. This comes less than a day after a woman was hit by a train in Evansville. We'll have the latest.

FOGGY, SUN RETURNS: After a wet and dreary Wednesday, the sun returns today, but there is some dense fog in places. We should see a high in the upper 40's.

LONG CHASE: We're also following an overnight chase that lasted about two hours. It began in Vanderburgh County and ended at the Illinois State line.

So, enjoy your Thursday, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.