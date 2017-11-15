Local groups demand tighter air quality control in the Tri-State

Several organizations met Wednesday night at Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville to figure out ways to get more people on board with cleaner air.

The groups are starting with trying to minimize the damage they say current polluters are having on the environment and arguing our collective health depends on it.

There are eight coal-burning power plants within 30 miles in Evansville. Environmentalists argue the pollutants from those plants have caused major health concerns.

In 2005, the AP published an investigation that identified Vanderburgh County as a place with high-risk health impacts from air pollution like higher premature birth rates and deadly lung problems.

"I was really shocked and disturbed by that news," said Sierra Club's Senior Representative, Wendy Bredhold. "It made no sense to me, that a mid-sized city in the middle of a rural area would have such a problem with air pollution."

The Town Hall Lecture Series is an Indivisible Evansville initiative. The group's goal is to educate the public about key policy issues that impact the region.

About a year ago, Evansville made national news when the Center for Public Integrity and the National Weather Channel published a joint investigation showing Evansville is surrounded by more coal plants, identified as super polluters, than any other city in the country.

Wednesday night, dozens of members of NAACP, the Sierra Club, and Indivisible Evansville finished their last town hall meeting as part of a region-wide lecture series hoping people will push for better air quality.

"Please join us and call on our city leaders to take this super polluters and coal and energy transition seriously," Bredhold told the crowd. "They have to know that you care."

Vectren, a multibillion-dollar company, is expected to retire its A.B. Power Plant in Posey County and shut down half of F.B. Culley in Warrick County in 2024. Clean air activists say even that's not quite enough.

Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved.