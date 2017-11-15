Aces fall to Alabama A&M on the road, 70-56

The University of Evansville women's basketball team dropped a road contest at Alabama A&M, 70-56, on Wednesday evening in Huntsville, Alabama.

Senior guard Brooke Dossett led the Aces offensively with 14 points, while junior guard Kerri Gasper finished with 12 points on the evening. Off the bench, sophomore center Kaylan Coffman scored a career-high six points and pulled down a career-best nine rebounds. For the Bulldogs, freshman center Ashlyn Dotson scored a game-high 25 points and gathered four rebounds to lead Alabama A&M.

After the Aces scored the first basket of the game, Alabama A&M put together a 9-2 run to open up a 9-4 lead. Just before the media timeout, the Aces got a much needed three from Gasper that cut the Bulldogs' lead to just two at 9-7. In the final four minutes of the quarter, the Bulldogs built their lead to eight before heading into the second quarter with a 24-17 advantage.

The second quarter was a back-and-forth struggle as Alabama A&M saw its lead grow as high as 11 midway through the period, but the Aces trimmed their deficit to just eight at 36-28 heading to the halftime break.

In the third frame, Alabama A&M built a 12-point lead at 49-37 with 4:48 to play in the quarter. Evansville roared back with an 8-0 run, capped-off by a three-pointer by Gasper, that cut the Bulldogs' lead to just 49-45 and forced the home side to call a timeout. Coming out of the timeout, the Aces got within two at 50-48 with 2:25 left in the quarter on a Brooke Dossett layup, but Alabama A&M responded with a 5-0 run to close the quarter and take a 55-48 advantage into the final period.

The fourth period was controlled by the Bulldogs as Alabama A&M built its lead to its largest point of 15 before earning a 14-point victory, 70-56.

The Aces wrap-up a two-game road trip on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Eastern Illinois in Charleston, Illinois.

