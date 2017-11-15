Daviess Co. football makes history with advance to quarterfinals

On the gridiron, the Daviess County football team made history last week. For the first time in program history, the Panthers advanced to the quarterfinals, of the Kentucky playoffs.

DC's big 34-21 win over McCracken County was also another first as it was the first time the Panthers had ever beaten the Mustangs, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

After a slow start to the season, Daviess County has now won four in a row, and they hope to continue their historic playoff run, as they hit the road, to play Central Hardin.

Daviess County and Central Hardin kick off at 6:30 CST over in Elizabethtown.

