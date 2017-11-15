UE men's basketball off to impressive start

The UE men's basketball team has had an impressive start to the season-opening up 2-and-0 with wins over Arkansas State and North Carolina Central.

So far, the team is looking good. They are averaging 72.5 points per game holding their opponents to an average of 59 points, and defensively, they're not only forcing turnovers, but they are turning them into points capitalizing on their opponents mistakes.

This group of guys is close not just on the court but off it as well, and that great chemistry could prove to be huge for them this season.

