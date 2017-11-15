UE men's basketball off to impressive start

Thirty-five children are now legally a part of their forever families. To celebrate National Adoption Day, judges across Indiana made hundreds of adoptions legal in an adoption push.More >>
Thirty-five children are now legally a part of their forever families. To celebrate National Adoption Day, judges across Indiana made hundreds of adoptions legal in an adoption push.More >>
We have a crew on the scene of a standoff in Owensboro.More >>
We have a crew on the scene of a standoff in Owensboro.More >>
We have a traffic alert for those of you who live in southern Henderson County.More >>
We have a traffic alert for those of you who live in southern Henderson County.More >>
The incident happened Tuesday east of Crossville, just off Million Dollar Road.More >>
The incident happened Tuesday east of Crossville, just off Million Dollar Road.More >>
An Evansville woman is in jail facing child neglect charges. Police say a school bus driver tried to drop off a five-year-old at his North Third Avenue home, but couldn't find the child's mother.More >>
An Evansville woman is in jail facing child neglect charges. Police say a school bus driver tried to drop off a five-year-old at his North Third Avenue home, but couldn't find the child's mother.More >>
An Akron baby has died nearly four months after mom shared her pregnancy photo shoot with 20,000 honeybees.More >>
An Akron baby has died nearly four months after mom shared her pregnancy photo shoot with 20,000 honeybees.More >>
Court records say a man posed for photos with his dead wife and their two young children before dismembering her body in a Kansas City hotel room.More >>
Court records say a man posed for photos with his dead wife and their two young children before dismembering her body in a Kansas City hotel room.More >>
Sen. Al Franken has been accused of a 2006 sexual assault while on a USO tour.More >>
Sen. Al Franken has been accused of a 2006 sexual assault while on a USO tour.More >>
Det. Sean Suiter was an 18-year veteran with the department and a husband and father of two.More >>
Det. Sean Suiter was an 18-year veteran with the department and a husband and father of two.More >>
The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.More >>
The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.More >>
A third Ohio pastor has been indicted on sex trafficking charges, and prosecutors now say all three men worked together to entice underage girls with money in exchange for sex.More >>
A third Ohio pastor has been indicted on sex trafficking charges, and prosecutors say all three men worked together to entice underage girls with money in exchange for sex.More >>
Our months-long undercover surveillance investigation found Louisiana's highest-paid state trooper may have falsified timesheets, claiming he worked full LACE overtime shifts but instead spending much of that time at his house.More >>
Our months-long undercover surveillance investigation found Louisiana's highest-paid state trooper may have falsified timesheets, claiming he worked full LACE overtime shifts but instead spending much of that time at his house.More >>
Officials found the teacher's car loaded with drugs and cash. Tere were more than 170 bundles of heroin and more than 300 oxycodone pills.More >>
Officials found the teacher's car loaded with drugs and cash. Tere were more than 170 bundles of heroin and more than 300 oxycodone pills.More >>
It was not uncommon for yellow lab "Bo" to go out to hunting grounds to help other hunters track down wounded deer. It's something his owner, Andy Shannon says he's been doing since he joined the Shannon family in 2010.More >>
It was not uncommon for yellow lab "Bo" to go out to hunting grounds to help other hunters track down wounded deer. It's something his owner, Andy Shannon says he's been doing since he joined the Shannon family in 2010.More >>
According to Chief Jerry Taylor, officers found the baby's body in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop on Highway 43.More >>
According to Chief Jerry Taylor, officers found the baby's body in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop on Highway 43.More >>