Hopkins Co. Heath Department receives Narcan grant for deputies, officers

Two Hopkins County law enforcement agencies will soon carry Narcan. The agencies will also be trained on how to use it.

The local health department received more than $14,000 in grant money for the program.

14 News learned both the Madisonville Police Department and the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office will have access to the Narcan after officers and deputies after training.

The grant money was awarded by Kentucky Agency For Substance Abuse Policy, or 'ASAP.'

Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson says officers and deputies are often the first to arrive on the scene, especially for his deputies who respond far out in the county. Sanderson says although the county has not had a ton of overdoses, they want to have the Narcan ready as a preventive measure.

“We're not medical professionals. We are CPR trained. We do know basic first aid. However, we call the ambulance service if we need medical assistance on scene,” Sanderson said.

Sanderson hopes each of his deputies will be able to always carry two doses.

Health department leaders hope the supply will last about a year and a half, but that depends on how much is used.

Right now, they're considering both nasal or injectable options, but say nasal spray is preferred.

“Sometimes we have to save people from themselves,” Sanderson added.

