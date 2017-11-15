Changemaker Incubator room available at UE

What once was a study room in the library at the University of Evansville, has been turned into a Changemaker Incubator for students.

The room was designed to empower young people to use innovation for positive change in the world.

We're told it took about a year to make this happen. University officials say the students helped create the space, Hafer designed it.

It was an $18,000 project.

The room is equipped with technology to handle long-distance and virtual meetings. Some of the walls are dry erase boards that students can use for their endless ideas.

The furniture is all brand new too.

A ribbon-cutting was held Wednesday to dedicate the new space.

We're told local high school students in similar organizations are welcome to use the space as well.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.