No. 1/9 Hoosiers Ready for Purdue Invitational

The No. 1/9-ranked Indiana University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will head to West Lafayette, Ind. to compete in the Purdue Invitational from Thursday, Nov. 16 through Saturday, Nov. 18.

Swimming prelims each day will start at 10:00 a.m. ET, while diving prelims will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET. Finals will be at 6:00 p.m. ET. There will be A-B-C-D finals for swimming events, while the top-12 divers from prelims will advance to evening finals.

Teams competing this weekend along with the No. 1/9 Hoosiers include No. 3/14 Florida, No. RV/20 Purdue, No. 24/RV Virginia Tech, Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Navy (Men), Florida International (Women), North Carolina (Divers) and Indiana State (Women).

Evening finals each night at 6:00 p.m. ET will be streamed live on BTN2Go.com, the BTN2GO app and FLOSwimming.com.

Meet Schedule

Thursday – 200 freestyle relay, 500 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, 400 medley relay, men’s 1-meter dive and women’s 3-meter dive

Friday – 200 medley relay, 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, 800 freestyle relay, women’s 1-meter dive and men’s 3-meter dive

Saturday – Platform diving (12:00 p.m. ET), 1,650 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly and 400 freestyle relay

Pieroni and Parratto Earn Weekly Big Ten Honors

On Nov. 15, Jessica Parratto was named Big Ten Women’s Diver of the Week for the second time this season and Blake Pieroni was named Big Ten Men’s Swimmer of the Week for the third time this year.

Indiana Earns Three Victories over No. 13/18 Notre Dame and Cincinnati

The No. 1-ranked IU men's team (6-0) extended their dual-meet win streak to 19-straight, beating No. 13 Notre Dame, 146-95, and Cincinnati, 146-95. The No. 9-ranked Hoosier women's team (3-3) took down Cincinnati, 190-53, but were edged by No. 18 Notre Dame, 123-120.

Five Hoosiers won two individual events on the day, with Blake Pieroni, Lilly King, Ali Rockett, Jessica Parratto and Michael Hixon pacing the Indiana effort. On the day, IU won 15 individual events and three of the four relays.

IU Men Ranked No. 1 in Nation in CSCAA/TYR Top 25

In the second CSCAA/TYR Top 25 poll released on Nov. 8, the Indiana men's swimming and diving team remained atop at No. 1 in the nation. The IU women's team is ranked No. 9 in the country.

Looze Named SwimSwam Coach of the Month for October

Indiana head swimming coach Ray Looze was named SwimSwam's Coach of the Month for October after leading IU to three wins over Texas and Florida. Swimming defending NCAA champions Texas and last year's third-place team Florida on the men's side, the IU men pulled off a big early-season win.

nd on the women's side, Indiana came within 26 points of Texas, a top-5 program a year ago, while beating up on Florida. IU swept all eight relays at the tri meet and won 25 of 42 swimming events between men and women.

Hoosiers Earn Three Wins Over Tennessee and Kentucky

The No. 1-ranked Hoosier men (4-0) extended the team's dual-meet win-streak to 17-straight, beating No. 15 Tennessee, 165-135, and Kentucky, 223-84. The No. 7-ranked Indiana women took down No. 15 Kentucky, 157-143, but were edged by No. 12 Tennessee, 159-141. The Hoosier women move to 2-2 on the dual meet season.

Overall, the men's and women's squads combined to win 14 events on the afternoon. The Hoosiers continued to swim fast early in the season, posting seven times in the top-10 across the country, including two best times in the nation.iers Post Three Victories Over No. 2/3 Texas and No. 4/18 Florida

The No. 6 Indiana men defeated No. 2 Texas, 264-165, and took down No. 4 Florida, 242-187. With the two victories, the Hoosiers extend their dual-meet win streak to 15-straight. The No. 10 Indiana women beat No. 18 Florida, 251-178, but fell to No. 3 Texas, 226.5-200.5. For the meet, IU totaled 19 individual wins and an impressive seven relay victories.

King, Pieroni and Looze Nominated for Golden Goggle Awards

Indiana University's Lilly King earned five nominations, while Blake Pieroni and head swimming coach Ray Looze also earned nominations 2017 Golden Goggle Awards. King is nominated for Female Athlete of the Year, twice in Female Race of the Year and twice in Relay Performance of the Year. Last year, King won Breakout Performer of the Year.

Pieroni is nominated as part of the men's 4x100 freestyle relay at the 2017 FINA World Championships, while Looze is nominated for Coach of the Year after guiding four swimmers to spots on the U.S. roster at the FINA World Championships and all earned a spot on the podium.

IU Places Six Swimmers, Three Coaches on USA Swimming National Team

Six Indiana University swimmers along with three Hoosier coaches were named to the 2017-18 USA Swimming National Team in September. Current IU swimmers Ian Finnerty, Lilly King and Blake Pieroni were named to the team, along with alum Cody Miller and IU postgrads Zane Grothe and Amanda Kendall. IU head coach Ray Looze, associate head coach Mike Westphal and associate head sprint coach Coley Stickels were named Team USA coaches.

Looze Named ASCA Coach of the Year

Indiana University head coach Ray Looze was named George Haines Coach of the Year Thursday evening by the American Swim Coaches Association. Looze coached four swimmers onto the U.S. World Championships team this summer, including world record-setter Lilly King.

Looze was a women's assistant coach on the USA staff in Budapest, and he led the Hoosier men to a seventh-place finish this summer at the NCAA championships, and his women took eighth.

King won four gold medals at the World Championships this year and set (or helped set) world records in all four events: the 50 breast, 100 breast and both the women's and mixed 400 medley relays. Looze also put Cody Miller, Blake Pieroni and Zane Grothe onto the World Championships roster, and all won at least one relay medal in Budapest.

Hoosiers at the FINA World Championships

Indiana Swimming & Diving had quite the showing at the FINA World Championships this summer. Over the course of the week at the World Championships, Hoosiers swimmers – current, alumni and postgrad – combined to win seven gold and two bronze medals. The IU swimmers also combined to set four world records.

Indiana Men Win 2016 Big Ten Championship

The Hoosiers won the program's 25th Big Ten Championship in 2016 – the first title for IU since 2006. IU won the team title with a total score of 1,504 points. For the week, IU won a total of 19 medals – 12 gold, five silver and two bronze. Indiana also won four of the five relays at the Big Ten Championships, marking the first time in program history the team accomplished that impressive feat. The dozen league crowns are the most for the team since winning 13 in 1976.

