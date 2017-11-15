Deaconess computer system back up after outage

UPDATE: The system outage was fixed around 4:30 Thursday morning. Hospital officials say there were no patient safety issues or any interruptions in patient care as a result of the outage.

We're told the cause of the outage was an "internal power issue."

PREVIOUS: There is an outage of the computer system at Deaconess.

Officials tell us they have "down time procedures" and can still provide patient care.

Their IT department is working on the problem.

This includes all of the Deaconess campuses.

Deaconess officials declined doing an interview about the problem due to time restraints and the potential for the problem to resolve at any time.

We were sent this statement:

"Deaconess is currently experiencing an outage that affects our electronic medical records. Downtime procedures are being followed. Staff regularly trains for downtime events and outages, and therefore there is not a disruption to patient care."

We will keep you updated.

