Eagles continue region-heavy slate with ODU, WSU

University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball looks to build on its strong start to the 2017-18 season when it hosts a pair of Midwest Region contests this week at the Physical Activities Center.

The Screaming Eagles (2-0) host Great Midwest Athletic Conference opponent Ohio Dominican University Thursday at 6p.m. and Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foe Wayne State University (Michigan) Saturday at 6 p.m.

Both games will be aired on WSWI 95.7 FM The Spin as well as the GLVC Sports Network. Live stats, audio and GLVCSN coverage can be accessed at GoUSIEagles.com.

USI Women's Basketball Notes (11/15/17)

• Last week. USI Women's Basketball opened the 2017-18 campaign with regional wins over Northwood and Saginaw Valley State. The Eagles shot 49.6 percent from the floor and forced 26.0 turnovers per game as they earned a 78-39 win over Nortwhood and an 86-60 triumph over Saginaw Valley State.

• Leaders. Senior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms (Marshall, Illinois) averaged 20.0 points and 4.5 assists per game to lead the Eagles in the scoring column during the opening week of play. Senior forward Morgan Dahlstrom (Grayslake, Illinois) contributed 18.0 points, 4.5 steals and a team-best 11.0 rebounds per contest, while senior guard Randa Harshbarger (Philo, Illinois) chipped in a team-high 5.5 assists and 7.0 steals per contest.

• Eagles dominate second half. The Eagles outscored Northwood and Saginaw Valley State in the second half by a combined total of 81-35. That included a 24-2 third quarter against Northwood and a 25-10 fourth quarter against Saginaw Valley State.

• Harshbarger breaks record. Harhbarger broke the single-game school record with her 11-steal effort against Saginaw Valley State. Harshbarger finished the contest with nine points, eight assists and 11 steals, including six steals in the fourth quarter.

• Dahlstrom opens year with two double-doubles. Dahlstrom began the season with a pair of double-doubles. She had a career-high 22 points and 11 rebounds in USI's win over Nortwhood before tallying 14 points and 11 rebounds in USI's win over Saginaw Valley State.

• Up next. The Eagles continue their run through Midwest Region opponents when they host GMAC opponent Ohio Dominican Thursday and GLIAC foe Wayne State Saturday. USI earned a 67-55 win over Wayne State last year in Detroit, but suffered a 66-65 setback to Ohio Dominican last year at the PAC.

• A look at Ohio Dominican. The Panthers are off to a 1-1 start following a 115-60 setback to No. 1 Ashland and a 100-73 win over UW-Parkside last week. Senior guard Megan Eyre is averaging 16.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game to lead Ohio Dominican, while senior forward Sarah Futscher is chipping in 15.5 points and a team-best 7.0 rebounds per contest.

• A look at Wayne State. The Warriors earned regional wins over Findlay and Lake Erie last week for a 2-0 start to the year. Senior guard Shannon Wilson is averaging 25.5 points and 4.0 assists per game to lead Wayne State, while junior guard Ja'Nae Williams is chipping in 15.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per appearance.

• What's ahead? Following this weekend's slate, USI travels to Louisville, Kentucky, to take on Midwest Region opponents Grand Valley State and Northern Michigan in the Bellarmine Thanksgiving Classic.

• USI in the Top 25. The Eagles are receiving votes in the preseason Division II Media Poll and are ranked No. 20 in the preseason Herosports.com Division II rankings. USI did not receive any votes in the preseason USA Today Sports/NCAA Division II Coaches' Poll.

• Record book watch. Three players are in USI's record books to begin the 2017-18 season:

–Kaydie Grooms is 14th in scoring (1,054), is 18th in blocks (46), and 26th in rebounds (392).

–Randa Harshbarger is eighth in assists (270);

–Morgan Dahlstrom is tied for 17th in rebounds (465), 19th in blocks (45) and 40th in scoring (595).

• USI in statistical rankings. USI begins the week ranked first in the GLVC in scoring margin (+32.5), scoring defense (49.5 ppg), turnover margin (+13.00) and steals (17.00 spg).

Courtesy: USI Media Relations