Drug addiction treatment center coming to Princeton

A new addiction treatment center is coming to Princeton.

Representatives with Groups Recover Together said it helps people who struggle with opioid addiction, pain medication, or street drugs like heroin.

Group’s Southeastern Indiana Area Manager Ashley Hall said research shows there's a need in rural areas like Princeton.

Hall said often centers like this are only found in bigger cities, and the drive can be too long for people that need help.

She explained the mission of treatment center is to bring affordable options for people suffering from addiction.

Hall told 14 News said programs run around $65 a week for people without insurance.

The center will have a program to help pay for treatment for people just out of jail and will work with probation and parole referrals.

She explained the group wants to hire locally to increase its investment in the community and that it's opening two more treatment centers soon.

She said there will be one in Tell City at the end of the month and one in Jasper in December.

