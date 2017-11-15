Blue Angels pay Owensboro special visit

The Blue Angels haven't been to Owensboro for several decades (WFIE)

The Blue Angels made a special visit to Owensboro. The pilots told 14 News what to expect at their show along the river next fall.

The pilots said they are really excited to be in Owensboro for the first time in their career. The Blue Angels haven't been to Owensboro for several decades.

While being a Blue Angel takes a lot of skill, it also requires physical fitness. The pilots told us when they're up in the air, the forces make it feel like an elephant is sitting on them.

The Blue Angels don't just fly, they look to help in the community. While in Owensboro next year, they will visit hospitals and schools.

They're looking forward to flying along the river and seeing the community they sense so strongly.

The show is set for September 14 - 16.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.