North senior ready for next chapter as Purple Ace

High School Athletes continue to sign to play college ball at the next level. One is staying close to home.

North's Anna Newman had a big week last week. She joined the 1,000 point club as the Huskies got a comeback victory over topped ranked Vincennes Lincoln and signed to play Division One basketball, and she's ready for the next chapter.

"I have worked very hard to get to this point, and I am going to have to work 10 times harder just to play with them," Newman said.

Anna Newman put pen to paper signing to play collegiate ball at the University of Evansville. She had many offers, but UE was her first, and she felt a bond with the team.

Newman is a force on the court and is one of a player every coach dreams of having.

She's the type of player you can build around. Four years ago, Anna came to North and was one of the players to re-build the Husky program, and that's exactly what she'll help do next year in that purple and orange.

This season, the Huskies are off to a hot start they'll look to keep up because Anna and this husky team have high expectations for this season.

"Four years here, and we haven't won sectionals, and that is kind of a big deal for me so I want to win sectionals and move on," Anna told 14 Sports.

Newman and the Huskies will be back in action Thursday night as they travel to take on Jasper.

