Program aims to assist elementary students through dictionary delivery

The Evansville Lions club is on a mission called the "Dictionary Project" where the Lions Club is delivering dictionaries to 3rd-grade classes all over Vanderburgh County. We caught up with them at Stringtown Elementary on Wednesday.

The goal of the program is to assist all students in becoming good writers, active readers, creative thinkers, and to be more resourceful.

The dictionaries are a gift to each student to use at school and at home for years to come.

We spoke to Evansville Lions Club President Eric Ahlbrand on the importance of this project.

"As we move further away from printed materials, kids lose touch with what books are. Kids absorb a lot of reading and a lot to do with books," said Ahlbrand. "In some classrooms around the country, this is the only book they get. There are all kinds of stuff in here in addition to looking up words and their definitions."

You can find out more about the dictionary project at dictionaryproject.org.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.