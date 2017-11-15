Planning commission created for Gibson Co. zoning

There's a new nine-member Advisory Planning Commission in Gibson County with one purpose in mind.

Bottoms said creating the board is necessary before public hearings can be held to discuss the proposed land use ordinance.

Gibson County Commissioner Steve Bottom said the board consists of county officials and several residents some of which are farmers.

The board will make changes to the ordinance that designates the I-69 Economic Development area.

Bottoms told us the first of three official public hearings will come early next month.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.