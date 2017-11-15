Neighbors express concern for new Dubois. Co motocross track

The new motocross track proposed for the 4H Fairgrounds hit a major road bump (WFIE)

The new motocross track proposed for the 4H Fairgrounds hit a major road bump. We found out the neighbors behind the fairgrounds are against it.

A quarter of a mile away from where the new track would be is Country Wood Estates, and the residents are not happy about it.

At the informational meeting, those residents spoke against putting in the new motocross track and handed over a signed petition asking for the project to be canceled.

We're told the petition had signatures from 90 percent of that neighborhood.

Dubois County Commissioner Elmer Brames said they were concerned about noise, exhaust, and the general appearance of having a dirt track in their backyard.

Brames told us he doesn't see a middle ground at the proposed location on the far end of the fairgrounds.

4H Council President Sandy Neukam said they will talk about the concerns at their next meeting on November 27.

She said from there, the idea will be tabled until the beginning of next year to give Outlaw Motocross a chance to find solutions.

Several county commissioners told us due to the circumstances, they are pulling support for the project.



Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.