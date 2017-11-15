Hancock Co. raised more than $30K worth of food for Sunrise School Spirit

We're taking a look back at this year's season of Sunrise School Spirit by highlighting some of the schools that showed their spirit on and off the field.

Students at Hancock County High School made their Sunrise School Spirit rally a community-wide effort, and the community really came together

More than 17,000 pounds of canned food filled the gym that morning but this rally was a little different.

The school is outside of Tri-State Food Bank's area, so the food went to Feeding America Kentucky's Heartland which has pantries in Hancock County.

According to Monica Ruehling with Feeding America this was the largest food drive they've ever seen from a single organization.

"I can't be more proud of the community here in Hancock County and the kids," said Ruehling. "It's just amazing and their willingness to give back is just it's just really touched my heart. It makes you happy to be a part of this organization."

According to Ruehling, the food they donated rounded out to be nearly $30,000 worth of food and 21,110 meals, many of which stayed right there in Hancock County.

