St. Vincent holds open house for StatFlight

It's been in operation since November 1, but St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville is showing off their StatFlight helicopter.

They held an open house on campus Wednesday. Visitors could get a close-up view of the helicopter and talk with some of the crew members.

Officials say StatFlight can operate at a lower altitude and where visibility is limited.

With the Evansville expansion, officials say StatFlight is now the largest air provider in Indiana.

Officials say they have about a dozen crew members to maintain and operate StatFlight.

