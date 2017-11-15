St. Vincent holds open house for StatFlight - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

St. Vincent holds open house for StatFlight

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
By Derick Brattain, Photographer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

It's been in operation since November 1, but St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville is showing off their StatFlight helicopter.

They held an open house on campus Wednesday. Visitors could get a close-up view of the helicopter and talk with some of the crew members. 

Officials say StatFlight can operate at a lower altitude and where visibility is limited. 

With the Evansville expansion, officials say StatFlight is now the largest air provider in Indiana.

Officials say they have about a dozen crew members to maintain and operate StatFlight.

