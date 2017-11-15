Evansville man charged in double murder denied speedy trial

An Evansville man charged with last month's double murder was back in court Wednesday.

William Rice, 19, appeared in video court for two counts of murder. The judge ruled against Rice's request for a speedy trial.

[Previous: Murder affidavit released: life without parole enhancements added]

Rice, along with 22-year-old Deshay Hackner, is accused of murdering Dewone Broomfield and Mary Woodruff on October 30.

Rice's next court date is scheduled for November 20.

