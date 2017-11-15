Company breaking ground on north side warehouse expansion

A regional company is bringing more jobs to the Tri-State. TaylorMade Golf Company will renovate and expand a warehouse on Garrison Avenue on Evansville's north side.

TaylorMade representatives say the company is excited to partner with Warehouse Services and the City of Evansville.The $8 million project will consolidate all warehouse and shipping activities to this location.

On Monday, City Council unanimously approved a tax abatement for the national distribution center. While TaylorMade is receiving a tax break incentive to relocate here, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke tells us the economic benefit it is bringing to our community far outweighs that amount.

"I think when you have a company like TaylorMade that is an industry leader in its field that says we want Evansville, Indiana to be the distribution center for North America, that's a bold statement. The fact that they're consolidating locations from other communities into Evansville, it says they think Evansville is on the right path, and consequently I think most of our residents do too," says Mayor Winnecke.

The expansion is expected to be complete by June 2018. The company expects to add 52 full-time jobs and 100 seasonal employees by 2019.

We are told there will be job openings with both Warehouse Services and TaylorMade. Those jobs will include planning, operations, packing, and shipping positions. Warehouse Services President Barry Cox says this partnership is opening doors for current and future employees.

"We love our folks. That's the thing that makes us a different company is that we love our people. Having a new job like this provides our people more opportunities to grow in their jobs. We employ about 2,500 people across the United States. This means that there's more opportunities for the guy that's been driving a fork lift for 5 years to step up to a management role or step up to a supervisor," says Cox.

A TaylorMade representative says when they were looking for a location they took a map, put a pin in Evansville, and drew a circle 200 miles in every direction. They decided to land right in the center in our city. Kevin Limbach is the Vice President of Operations for TaylorMade. He tells me Evansville is centrally located for easier access to customers.

"So Evansville is a perfect location for us for a lot of reasons. One, geographically it's exactly the right place to be to service our customers in the U.S. and Canada. But more than that, we have had and continue to have a great partnership with WSI. They were instrumental in finally enabling us to bring this long project to fruition here, and we're very excited about that," says Limbach.

The hiring plans have not been announced yet. You can learn more information about the job openings here. If you are interested in applying, your can send your resume to P.O. Box 608 Mt. Vernon, IN 47620.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.