Special Report: Seven Sisters

A group of Tri-State women have made it their mission to stop the stigma about opioid addiction.

"This is Cory, my brother. He passed away at the age of 34 to a heroin overdose laced with fentanyl."

"This is my sister Kelli. She passed away at the age of 29 due to complications of heroin use."

Different families. Different backgrounds. But all of them share one common bond.

"They didn't want to die. They woke up and made a bad decision or went home and made a bad decision that eventually cost their life," said Katie Keown Carley.

Each lost a brother or sister to opioids.

"I remember the moment that my brother admitted there was a problem. It was around Christmas time," said Lindsay Locasto.

"Five years ago, she was having issues and then she was recovering for quite a while. And then around Easter, I found out that she had relapsed and was using again," said Kerri Leach.

"This is our brother Evan and he was 31 years old when we lost him to a drug overdose," said Erin Purdue.

"That would've been one of the last times we were all together. And I remember his post on Facebook, he had that picture and he said I love, all caps, my family," said Casey Blake.

Casey and Erin's brother, Evan was a high school athlete at the top of his class.

"I'd like to say he was the guy that everybody wanted to be, or be with or be around," said Erin.

But, three knee surgeries and several pain killer prescriptions later, everything changed.

"It was kind of pattern between school and jobs, you know, be there for a little bit of time and then transfer or change which I think is pretty common in the addiction world."

For years, Evan tried to get help.

"The last nine months of his life he was in Minnesota. He'd successfully gone through recovery and he was the best he'd been in years," said Casey.

"It's hard to see but that's just him. He's outside, he's got his sunglasses on, he just looks so happy."

Evan had just moved out of a sober living home when he relapsed.

"It ended up being heroin that caused his death."

"The only saving grace that I have with him not being here is that I know he's not battling it every day."

Nearly two years after Evan's death, Casey and Erin discovered they weren't alone.

"This is my brother, Sam. He died at 28 of a heroin overdose laced with fentanyl," said Lindsay.

Seven women in the Evansville community, found each other, each grieving their own loss.

"We just want to raise awareness in Evansville so that everyone feels that they can speak out openly about the issue and not feel ashamed and not feel like they're so alone," said Adrianna O'Daniel.

"This is a letter my brother wrote me from the first time he was in rehab. I'm here with people from all different walks of life: Doctors, lawyers, dentists, Wall Street brokers, millionaires and everyday people like me who have all kinds of addictions," Katie.

They want to stop the stigma that comes with the disease.

"I wish we would've taken the time to understand the disease more instead of just snap out of it."

"I think we all look at people's suffering in a whole different light than we would've before just knowing what they're battling every single day," said Casey.

"It's taught me to walk with compassion and empathy and love," said Adrianna.

Keeping their memories alive.

"We've talked about the cardinals and when you see the cardinal it means someone from Heaven is near. Tommy, my 4-year old, saw a cardinal the other day and he said, Hi Evan," said Casey.

And hoping others won't have to do the same.

"You may be the person that saves their life. Don't be afraid to ask. Are you ok? Is everything going alright? You may be the one individual that makes them talk."

The group's first major project together is a 5K race on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8:00 a.m. at Eycamp Scout Center in Evansville. Those interested in participating may sign up at Ultimate Fit, 1308 S. Green River Road on Friday between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m., or on Saturday at the race location between 7:00 and 7:45 a.m.

Part of the proceeds will go toward an event with former UK basketball star, Rex Chapman who will share his struggle with addiction. That free event is scheduled for April 10, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. at USI.

Click below for more resources for addiction and recovery:

Mayor's Substance Abuse Task Force

Substance Abuse Council of Vanderburgh County

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.