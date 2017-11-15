Tri-State woman still searching for answers years after husband's murder

Three years after a local woman's husband was killed she's still searching for answers.

Police say Ashley Boeglin's husband, Mike, was shot and killed in the cab of his semi in Detroit back in 2014. Authorities say there are no suspects and the case, according to Crime Stoppers, has gone cold.

It's been two years since we checked in with Ashley Boeglin.

She's been busy, raising her daughter.

"It's a little difficult during those holidays where she sees the daddies come in…her grandfather is around a lot but nothing really replaces the dad…that's a hard thing that this year she kinda tuned into when father's day came around. She was kinda sad that day." says Boeglin.

She has also been busy pushing for Mike's Law to pass.

It's legislation, in honor of her late husband, that she says would protect not only truck drivers, but anyone on the road, allowing a person to carry a loaded firearm across state lines for protection.

Something Ashley hopes could save a life.

"I'm not saying that if Mike would've had a concealed firearm in his cab somewhere, could he still be with us today? I don't know. I wasn't there but who knows...If it saves one life, it's one life."

Right now, she's working with Mike's Law organizers to get the legislation passed. A Change.org petition to the NRA to endorse it has close to the 10,000 signatures needed.

As for the investigation into Mike's death, Ashley says, unfortunately, things haven't changed.

She's not aware of any leads or possible suspects and says little to no information has been released by the Detroit Police Department.

"Honestly, I haven't spoken to anyone more callus and cold. And they just say 'This is normal, this happens all the time up here.' But they don't understand why it means so much to us."

All Ashley knows is Mike's body was found in his truck in an abandoned parking lot across the field from the facility he was supposed to be delivering to.

At the time, Ashley was 17 weeks pregnant with their daughter. A little girl who's now nearing her third birthday this month.

" I had to explain to her 'Daddy is always around you. He's never gone. He's just different from other daddies."

We reached out to the Detroit Police Department and talked with a sergeant on the case. She was told they'd look into the investigation and get back to us.

We'll let you know what we hear.

