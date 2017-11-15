EPD officers return to Houston to honor WWII vet who lost home In Harvey

EPD officers loaded up semi loads full of donations and headed down to Houston.

There they met Bill Fly, a 99-year-old veteran. he lost his wife a few months before the hurricane, then he lost everything else during Harvey.

Lenny Reed "We were driving down the interstate in Houston and we knew instantaneously amongst all of us. We all verbalized, 'We're going' and we were physically and mentally exhausted from helping."

When they arrived to lend their services, they were greeted by another hero, Marcus Lattrell, the Lone Survivor featured a few years ago in a Mark Wahlberg film. EPD worked with his team to gut Mr. Fly's house and it wasn't a hard thing to decide.

Lenny Reed. "we suddenly just got some new energy and we worked another 5, 6 hours for him."

Over the next couple of months, they raised over 100 thousand dollars so they would have enough money to put Mr. Fly's house back together, just in time for his 100th birthday.

and that just happened to fall on Veteran's Day weekend.

So, some of the EPD officers packed their bags and jumped in a car and headed back down.

Lenny Reed. "We went back obviously for the key dedication for his home and to celebrate his hundredth birthday, but as we rolled down the street you could look to your right to your left and see homes that are just wide open some people not as fortunate. It breaks your heart because you wanna help and you can't."

They unveiled the house this past weekend and without a few things from the past you wouldn't be able to tell it was the same house.

Lenny "the house is amazing they did such a tremendous job so many people and organizations stepped up to donate for him."

While they were down there the EPD officers also got some recognition from The Cypress Creek EMS for all the people they managed to help while they were down there. Mr. Fly, also received a challenge coin and letter from Vice President Mike Pence, thanking him and wishing him a happy 100th Birthday.

