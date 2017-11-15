Shuttle service to offer route between Owensboro and Evansville

It will now be much easier to get from Owensboro to Evansville.

NashVegas Bound, a shuttle service based in Owensboro, announced their newest service Wednesday.

The shuttle will go from Owensboro and drop passengers off at the Tropicana Casino in downtown Evansville starting Saturday.

The shuttle will run four times each day Friday through Sunday and will cost $20 per person for a round trip.

The pickup spots in Owensboro will be at the old Kmart on West Parrish Avenue, the Lowe's on Southtown Boulevard, as well as the Hampton Inn for any hotel guests.

"Between the two, the residents and the people coming into town, I'm really hoping that the demand is great," Kurt Stumpf owner of NashVegas Bound said. "And if its great enough then we can move this shuttle into a seven day a week thing."

Passengers can also enjoy special vouchers from Tropicana if you spend five hours at the casino. If arriving before 2:30 in the afternoon you will receive a lunch buffet voucher as well a $5 play card. If arriving after 2:30, you will receive a dinner voucher for $10,95.

Tune in to 14 News tonight as we cover the ribbon cutting ceremony this afternoon.

Here are the times for pick up at each location:

Hampton Inn: 8:00 am, 1:00 pm, 6:00 pm and 10:00 pm

Lowes: 8:15 am, 1:15 pm, 6:15 pm and 10:15 pm

Kmart: 8:30 am, 1:30 pm, 6:30 pm and 10:30 pm

Tropicana: 9:30 am, 2:30 pm, 7:30 pm, and 12:30 am

You can make reservations at nashvegasbound.com or by calling 270-570-3328.

