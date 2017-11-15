Woman taken to hospital after being hit by train in Evansville

A woman was hit by a train on Evansville's west side.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Howell Railroad Yard, which is just north of the Tekoppel overpass

Sheriff's deputies say a 47-year-old woman was walking on the tracks when she was hit by the slow-moving CSX train from the back.

The woman fell between the racks and was trapped under a locomotive engine. The crew on board say the woman did not react to the train's horn, which they say was sounded several times before the collision.

Perry Township & AMR worked with the VCSO on scene. Initial investigation shows train honked several times to try & alert the person. pic.twitter.com/HJWEvaS9FV — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) November 15, 2017

Deputies don't yet know why the woman was on the tracks, but they say she sustained a severe leg injury as well as some head injuries. She was alert and talking to authorities at the scene.

We're told it took rescue crews an hour to get her out from under the train. She was then taken to an area hospital.

Scene video.. patient being transported.. pic.twitter.com/zJQzmyojOw — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) November 15, 2017

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.