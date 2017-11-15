Suspect on the loose after Madisonville robbery

The suspect in a robbery at a Madisonville business is still on the loose.

According to police, around 6:50 Tuesday evening a man with a handgun went into the BP convenience store in the 700 block of E. Center St. and demanded that the employees open the register and give him all the money.

Police say the suspect got about $500 and then ran away from the store heading south, toward Hodge St.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

The suspect is described as:

White male, mid to late 20s

Between 5'3" and 5'6"

Slender build

Short brown hair

Black and white shoes

Dark shoes

Olive drab shirt

Blue bandana

Black jacket with a hood.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Madisonville police at (270) 821-1720.

