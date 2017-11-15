Several bullets hit Evansville home

Police found several bullet holes in an Evansville home.

Around 2 Wednesday morning, officers were called out to a home on Marshall Avenue near Taylor for shots fired.

They told our crew on scene did see where several bullets hit the home.

Police are still investigating and have no information on a suspect right now.

Officers say a woman was inside at the time, but she was not hurt.

