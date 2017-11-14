Man dies after White Co. oil rig explosion

The man seriously hurt in an oil rig explosion in southern Illinois, has died from his injuries.

The incident happened Tuesday east of Crossville, just off Million Dollar Road.

Sheriff Doug Maier says three men from Precision Oil Field Service were working on a well owned by Citation Oil.

He says a part broke loose and something sparked.

We're told it caused a huge explosion with large flames.

Two of the men were not hurt.

A report from the Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Steven Smith was flown to the hospital with severe burns to his arms, chest, and legs.

He was taken to a burn unit at University of Louisville Hospital.

According to a deputy coroner in Louisville, Smith died late Thursday morning.

