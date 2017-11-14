Crews respond to fire at Owensboro carpet warehouse

This year, members of our local Operation Christmas Child are working to collect more than 18,000 gift-filled shoe boxes to send to children in need around the world.More >>
Crews were called to a carpet warehouse on Salem Drive just after 3 Tuesday morning.More >>
Indiana state senator Eddie Melton spoke at the African American Museum on Monday.More >>
Evansville City Council also focused in on downtown development during their meeting on Monday.More >>
Taylor Made Golf Company will call Evansville home to a new distribution site.More >>
The 19-year-old says he killed his stepfather for his mother, who police say helped with the crime.More >>
The worksheet asks questions like, "What do you call it when a married person has a relationship with someone else?" and "What do you call the much younger and beautiful wife of an older, wealthy man?"More >>
A Port Allen mother is demanding an apology from the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board after the principal of her child’s school asked her to refrain from breastfeeding uncovered in the office of the school.More >>
New medical guidelines lower the threshold for high blood pressure; now nearly half of US adults have it.More >>
The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.More >>
After having their first child back in 2011, and then welcoming twins in 2015, Nia and Robert Tolbert thought they were done having kids. But life had other plans for the Maryland couple.More >>
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting by a Baton Rouge police officer during a struggle, as they worked fast to put to rest a social media rumor that was only making matters worse.More >>
A video posted to Facebook over the weekend has gone viral - and it apparently started as a fight over who could ride a small ride.More >>
Saving money versus being comfortable is what the thermostat debate comes down to.More >>
From Shawnee, to Jeffersontown, to Chickasaw - violence across Louisville affected three children and their families Monday.More >>
