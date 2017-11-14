Crews respond to fire at Owensboro carpet warehouse

Firefighters battled a warehouse fire in Owensboro.

Crews were called to a carpet warehouse on Salem Drive just after 3 Tuesday morning.

There are a few carpet stores on Salem Drive. The department didn't specify which building was on fire.

In a Facebook post, the fire department says crews found smoke from end to end of the building. They say the fire was being kept in check by the warehouse's sprinkler system.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly, but it took them another two and a half hours to clear the smoke and water from the building.

No one was inside at the time.

The cause of the fire is not clear.

