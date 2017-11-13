Sen. Melton discusses possible improvements for all government

Indiana state Senator Eddie Melton spoke at the African American Museum on Monday.

Melton talked about what it would take to improve representation in all areas of government. He also discussed the importance of bipartisanship, his experiences as an elected official, and the future of Indiana.

"To look at a very non partisan way, to figure out how we become more diverse candidates running for elected office, having a diverse perspective and more diverse environment gives us a more versatile look at society and to think outside the box," explained Senator Melton.

Melton was elected to the Indiana Senate in 2016.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.