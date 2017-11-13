EID amended ordinance unanimously passed after first reading

Evansville City Council also focused in on downtown development during their meeting on Monday.

Council members unanimously passed the first reading of a Downtown Economic Improvement District (EID) amended ordinance. The change to the EID proposal would make the assessment recommended, but not required, for nonprofit agency-owned entities.

Members of the Chamber helped petition to create the EID. We are told many businesses and residents downtown favored the new tax.

"You know we have a strong, healthy downtown already, this is really just going to give us another tool to leverage our assets, and do a little bit more-do a lot more with it," Downtown Area Alliance President Joshua Armstrong explained.

Nonprofit entities will pay only half of the assessed value of businesses, but under the amendment passed on Monday, even that reduced rate would be voluntary. The council meets again in two weeks.

