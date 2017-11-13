TaylorMade distribution center coming to Evansville after council meeting

TaylorMade Golf Company will call Evansville home to a new distribution site.

On Monday, city council members approved a tax abatement to renovate and expand a warehouse on the north side. The $9-million project off Garrison Avenue for TaylorMade will bring more than 50 full time jobs.

The company also hopes to add about 100 seasonal employees by July of next year.

