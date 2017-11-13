Downtown QB Club announces All-City Team - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Downtown QB Club announces All-City Team

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Downtown Quarterback Club announced the 2017 All-City Team, which includes nine players from Central.

Central's Head Coach Andy Owen was named the Coach of the Year. The talented running back from Central, Tor'Jon Evans, took home the most Outstanding Player honor.

Offense:

  • Center - Holton Zoss - Central
  • Guard - Parker Dierks - Reitz
  • Guard - Drew Hart - Memorial
  • Tackle - Avery Zoss - Central
  • Tackle - Daron Pierce - Central
  • Quarterback - Michael Lindauer - Memorial
  • Wide Receiver - Isaiah Dunham - Reitz
  • Wide Receiver - Branson Combs - Memorial
  • Wide Receiver - Reeder Pennell - Central
  • Running Back - Tor'Jon Evansv - Central
  • Running Back - Da'Ziaun Sargent - Reitz

Defense:

  • Def. Lineman - Keioni McGuire - Memorial
  • Def. Lineman - Joe Space - Central
  • Def. Lineman - Michael Boots - Mater Dei
  • Linebacker - Carlis Falls-Wells - Bosse
  • Linebacker - Kiave Guerrier - Central
  • Linebacker - Joey Diekmann - Reitz
  • Linebacker - Max Goodwin - Memorial
  • Def. Back - Malcom DePriest - Central
  • Def. Back - Tre'Jon Evans - Central
  • Def. Back - Miguel Turnbaugh - Memorial

