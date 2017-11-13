Downtown QB Club announces All-City Team

The Downtown Quarterback Club announced the 2017 All-City Team, which includes nine players from Central.

Central's Head Coach Andy Owen was named the Coach of the Year. The talented running back from Central, Tor'Jon Evans, took home the most Outstanding Player honor.

Offense:

Center - Holton Zoss - Central

Guard - Parker Dierks - Reitz

Guard - Drew Hart - Memorial

Tackle - Avery Zoss - Central

Tackle - Daron Pierce - Central

Quarterback - Michael Lindauer - Memorial

Wide Receiver - Isaiah Dunham - Reitz

Wide Receiver - Branson Combs - Memorial

Wide Receiver - Reeder Pennell - Central

Running Back - Tor'Jon Evansv - Central

Running Back - Da'Ziaun Sargent - Reitz

Defense:

Def. Lineman - Keioni McGuire - Memorial

Def. Lineman - Joe Space - Central

Def. Lineman - Michael Boots - Mater Dei

Linebacker - Carlis Falls-Wells - Bosse

Linebacker - Kiave Guerrier - Central

Linebacker - Joey Diekmann - Reitz

Linebacker - Max Goodwin - Memorial

Def. Back - Malcom DePriest - Central

Def. Back - Tre'Jon Evans - Central

Def. Back - Miguel Turnbaugh - Memorial

