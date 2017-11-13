Counterfeit money circulating the Tri-State

Some local restaurants and businesses are watching out for counterfeit money.

Right now bad cash is making its way around the Tri-State. In the past few weeks, Evansville police have taken more than 10 reports of counterfeit money.

A similar story in Jasper where police there say they have received several complaints of fake cash there as well.

We're told the bills range from about $5 to $100 dollars.

Managers at Family Video on First Avenue and Wendy's on St. Joseph Avenue in Evansville say they've seen an increase in fake money coming in.

Anyone with information should call the police.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

