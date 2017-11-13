Organizers For T.E.D Reach Their Goal

Several Community Organizations started raising money to start a trolley connecting the different cultural districts of Evansville in Early October and today they hit their goal, and organizers say this is going to help Evansville keeping growing.

Meet TED, or the Trolley of Evansville Districts. Three groups got together to get the project off the ground: Franklin Street Events Association, Haynie's Corner Art District Association and the Growth Alliance for Greater Evansville.

They say Evansville needed a way to connect all the different and growing cultural districts.

Andrea Sinnett Treasurer Franklin Street Events Association. "It was the last piece. Ya Know? Connecting them. And so how can we connect them so just getting a trolley that will loop around to all three of them."

To make this happen, they asked for help raising at least $25,000 through a crowd sourcing fund. They hit that goal today and It will be matched by the state of Indiana.

Andrea Sinnett Treasurer Franklin Street Events Association. "It can be something that you do as a family. It will also add more to our nightlife as well and it's something that hopefully for generations to come can enjoy."

The Trolley Will connect areas like Haynie's Corner, Downtown, and Franklin Street all for a small cost.

Kevin Zirkelbach. Owner; Backstage Bar & Grill. "With the Trolley connecting it's going to give people options and come to Haynie's corner then backstage to Franklin Street without driving."

TED will run Thursday Night Friday Night and all day and night on Saturday. You can buy a year pass for 25 dollars or pay one dollar per ride. The Trolley will also come with Geotracking so you can know its exact location.They hope to have it up and running before the Mardis Gras festivities on Franklin Street in February. They are still looking for more donations before tomorrow night you can do so by clicking the link here.

