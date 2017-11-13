Thunderbolts acquire Robbie Hall

The Evansville Thunderbolts have made a defenseman for defenseman trade with the Mississippi RiverKings, acquiring Robbie Hall in exchange for Donald Olivieri.

In addition, defenseman Blake Thompson has been called up to the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones.

Olivieri heads to Mississippi after playing eight games with the Thunderbolts, scoring a goal and 2 assists, for a total of 3 points. Hall, meanwhile, has played six games with the River Kings, posting one assist. This will be Hall’s second stint with the Thunderbolts after playing 11 games with Evansville last season, following his 4-year college playing career with SUNY-Brockport. Hall will be in the line-up for the Bolts next game on Friday against Peoria.

In other news, Blake Thompson is the latest Thunderbolt to get the call to the ECHL, as he will head to Ohio to join the Cincinnati Cyclones. Thompson has played in all eight Thunderbolts games this season, scoring a goal and adding 5 assists, for 6 points, and posting a +2 rating. This will be Thompson’s second call up to the ECHL, after playing two games with the Orlando Solar Bears last season, following the conclusion of his college playing career with St. Norbert College.

Cincinnati’s next game will be tomorrow morning at 9:35 a.m. at home against the Quad City Mallards.

Courtesy: Evv. Thunderbolts Media Relations