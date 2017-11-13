Vectren to replace power lines with helicopter

It's not something you see every day, but you could be seeing it for the next several weeks.

Vectren is replacing an eight-mile stretch of transmission cables, using a helicopter crew.

"The purpose of using the helicopter for the work is so we can avoid impacting our residents and what work might need to happen on the ground. It's much easier to do with the helicopter and avoid any kind of interruptions," says Vectren Senior Communications Specialist, Alyssia Oshodi.

It's all part of the company's seven-year plan to modernize its electric infrastructure. All 800 projects combined are expected to cost around $450-million.

"Some benefits the customers can expect from this work will be faster outer restoration," says Oshodi. "If your power were to go out, this fiber optic cable will allow for quicker and real-time communication from our substation so we're able to identify the equipment issue faster and get your power restored quicker."

We're told residents who live near where the work is happening have been contacted so they are aware of the project. The work is expected to continue through the end of November.

Vectren asks you practice regular precautions if you see these crews working. Don't put anyone in danger by stopping to look at the work.

