Noe named MVC Player/Newcomer of the Week

After setting a new career-high in scoring in the Purple Aces' season-opening victory on Sunday, graduate guard Hannah Noe has been named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week, it was announced in a release by the conference office on Monday.

In her first game for the Purple Aces, Noe put together one of the better offensive performances in Evansville history as the Aces captured an 89-81 win over Murray State on Sunday. The Dexter, Mo. native scored 33 points, four shy of the program single-game record, knocking-down six threes and going nine-of-nine from the charity stripe. Noe got the Aces off to a fast start in the opening quarter as she scored 14 of Evansville's 31 first quarter points to put the Aces ahead 31-14 after 10 minutes of action.

The 33 points is a career-best for Noe, whose previous career high was 29 points. Noe's 33 points are the most by a Purple Ace since Sara Dickey set the program record with 37 points at Murray State on Dec. 3, 2014.

The honor is the first in Noe's collegiate career, while the award is the first for the Aces since Sara Dickey earned the honor in back-to-back weeks on February 20 and 27, 2017.

UE sets off for its first road game of the season as the Aces take on Alabama A&M on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Normal, Alabama.

Courtesy: UE Media Relations