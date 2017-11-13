Indiana Men’s Soccer Earns the No. 2 Seed in NCAA Tournament

The Indiana University men’s soccer team earned the No. 2 overall seed in the 2017 NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament and will face the winner of Old Dominion and N.C. State in a second-round match on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Game time for Sunday's match is 1:00 p.m. at Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for youth (18 & under) and can be purchased at IUHoosiers.com.

Indiana University students will get in free as IU Athletics will purchase their tickets for each round of the NCAA Tournament that the Hoosiers host. Students must show student ID at the ticket window to redeem free ticket.

The berth for the Hoosiers is the team's 31st-straight bid to the NCAA Tournament and the 42nd overall in the program's history. The 31-straight berths is the longest active streak in the country.



The No. 2 seed matches the best seed for the Hoosiers in tournament history, matching the No. 2 seed the team earned in 2004. That IU team went on to win the national title.

Since the NCAA began its current seeding format in 2003, the Hoosiers have earned a top-16 seed in 13 of the 15 tournaments. IU has appeared in 18 College Cups, which leads all Division I teams, and won its eighth national title in 2012.

The Hoosiers enter the NCAA Tournament as the only undefeated team in the nation with an overall record of 15-0-5. Indiana is coming off a hard-fought, 0-0 draw in the Big Ten Tournament Championship to No. 24 Wisconsin, who won the trophy in penalty kicks, 4-2.

The Hoosiers again had one of the toughest schedules in the country in 2017, playing eight matches against seven NCAA Tournament teams, having faced Wisconsin twice. In those eight contests, IU posted a record of 3-0-5 with wins over No. 12-seeded Notre Dame, Wisconsin and San Francisco.

The Big Ten had five teams earn berths to the NCAA Tournament this season. Along with the No. 2 Hoosiers, Michigan State is the No. 7 seed, while Michigan was awarded the No. 13 seed. Wisconsin and Maryland also made the 48-team field.

Indiana will face the winner of Old Dominion and NC State, who will play in Norfolk, Va. on Thursday. IU is 2-1-1 against NC State all-time, with the last meeting coming in 1997. The Hoosiers are 1-0 against Old Dominion, beating the Monarchs, 3-0, in the second round of the 2011 NCAA Tournament.

