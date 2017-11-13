Warrick Co. War Memorial complete

The Warrick County War Memorial is now complete.

It's on the old courthouse lawn in Boonville.

The memorial has five monuments made of the same black granite as the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C.

On the monuments are more than 150 names of Warrick County veterans. There are also five benches around the monument and a memorial brick walk across the lawn.

The cannons on the property got a fresh coat of paint.

It's a project the Boonville Now organization made possible. Boonville Now officials say the memorial cost more than $100,000 funded strictly with donations.

