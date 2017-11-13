Traffic Alert: Southbound Twin Bridge closing for paving

You'll have to stay off the southbound bridge during certain hours for the next few days.

Starting Tuesday, the bridge will be closed for paving between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The work should take three to four days depending on weather. It's part of the ongoing Fix for 41 project.

Drivers should stay alert for workers.

We spoke to some drivers in the area, and one man tells us he's going to avoid traveling on the bridge for the next few days.

"A couple times I've had a semi right up next to me, and man, it seems like they are going come up to you and get you, it's bad," said Tony Gaines, a Henderson resident. "But, all in all, they've been doing pretty good. They've had police out there watching."

