State senator visits Tri-State school to gauge teachers' impact on students

As part of the Teacher For A Day Initiative put on by the Indiana State Teachers Association, State Senator Jim Tomes (R) stopped by Scott Elementary school Monday morning to get a better look at how teachers are impacting students and what kind of impact it is going to have on their future.

Senator Tomes says that education is one of the most debated things at the state house and it is one of the most complex issues.

A big part of the visits is to help lawmakers get a better understanding of what is going in our schools so it will help make better decisions at the state house.

“This helps me to know that I’ve seen firsthand what we have and it is the real deal and it’s a phenomenal experience to see how these teachers are able to help these kids learn,” Senator Tomes said.

Tomes says that its more just that basics that these teachers are passing along to kids, such as building character and understanding responsibility, which rounds out a kid’s education.

