Boil advisory issued for South Hopkins Water District customers

A boil water advisory has been issued for South Hopkins Water District customers outside of Dawson Springs, KY.

According to water officials, the advisory affects these roads:

Logan Road

DC Martin Ln

Kirkwood Springs Road

End of Niles Road

End of Olney Road

JN Richards Lane

The boil advisory is in effect until further notice.

